Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2020 will be held on July 25 to recruit teachers in state government-run primary and upper primary schools. According to a notification issued by the state government, UPTET detailed advertisement will be published on May 11.

The online registration will begin on May 18 and the last date to apply is June 1 while candidates may deposit the registration fee by June 2. Candidates can complete the application form by June 3 and download admit card from July 14.

The UPTET will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and the second shift from 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM. The answer keys will be uploaded on July 29 and candidates may file objections on answer keys by August 2.