Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) has released the 10th level preliminary examination answer key on its official website. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the answer key from the official website keralapsc.gov.in.

Kerala PSC 10th level preliminary examination was held on February 20, 25 and March 6, 13, 2021.

Candidates can also raise objections against the released answer key, if any, within 5 days of the answer key release.

Complaints regarding answer key in respect of OMR exams should be submitted online only through the OTR profile of candidates within a period of 5 days from the date of publication of provisional answer key, according to a report by The Indian Express.

Steps to check Kerala PSC Prelims answer key:

Visit the official website keralapsc.gov.in Click on the “Answer Key-OMR Exams” under the “Download” tab The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download for future reference

