Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Assistant Fisheries Officer’s (AFO) Written and VV Marks, answer keys, and cut-off marks on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the examinations can check their marks on the OPSC’s official website opsc.gov.in.

The recruitment was being conducted to fill a total of 31 AFO vacancies. The selection of candidates for recruitment to the posts was done on the basis of written examination and Viva Voce Test.

Steps to check the AFO answer key/ cut-off marks:

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on, “Cut Off Marks, Answer Keys, Written & VV Marks of candidates-Special Recruitment to the Posts of Asst. Fisheries Officer” The PDF document will get downloaded Check the answer keys, cut-off marks, and Written and VV Marks

The cut-off marks for the male and female candidates from SC category is 522.364 and 526.505, respectively and for the male and female candidates from ST category is 212.869 and 409.859, respectively.

