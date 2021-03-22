The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) UGET and Uni-Gauge entrance examination registration process begins on the official website. Candidates who want to take admission to BE/BTech programmes can apply online on the official website comedk.org till May 20.

COMEDK UGET and Uni-GAUGE E will be conducted as a combined exam on June 20, 2021, in two shifts — from 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

Important Dates:

Commencement of registration for COMEDK UGET /Uni-GAUGE E 2021: March 22

Mock test made available online: April 15

Last date for online payments and application submission: May 20

Opening of application correction window: May 22

Date for admit card release: June 10

COMEDK UGET/ Uni-GAUGE examination: June 20

Publishing of Provisional Answer Keys: June 24

Publishing of Final Answer keys: July 1

Test Score cards made available online to the candidates: July 6

Eligibility Criteria:

The qualifying examinations prescribed for admission for B.E./B.Tech is the second PUC or 10+2 Higher Secondary or equivalent examination recognized by State/Central Government. The last two years of candidates’ study should comprise of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics with English as a compulsory subject.

The General Merit candidates should have passed with a minimum aggregate of 45% marks (40% in respect of SC, ST and OBC candidates of Karnataka State) in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics and should have passed these subjects individually. Physics and Mathematics are compulsory subjects along with Chemistry or Bio-Technology or Biology or Computer Science or Electronics as one of the optional subjects.

Diploma candidates are not eligible to take the Entrance Test as there are no lateral entry admissions.

Exam Pattern:

The Entrance Test COMEDK UGET-2021 will be conducted only in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode and is mandatory for all candidates seeking admissions to B.E courses in Member Institutions of COMEDK. The entrance test will be based on the existing syllabus of 10+2 / 11th and 12th STD /1st and 2nd PUC. There will be 180 multiple-choice questions i.e., 60 questions per subject — Physics, Chemistry and Maths. The duration of the examination will be 3 hours.

Steps to apply for COMEDK UGET, Uni-GAUGE 2021:

Visit the official website comedk.org Click on, “Click here to Login/Register for Engineering Application” under the Important Links section Register and login Fill the application form, and pay the application fee Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for COMEDK UGET/ Uni-GAUGE 2021.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.