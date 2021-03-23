The Bank of Maharashtra has invited online applications for recruitment to the posts of General Officers on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts at the BoM website bankofmaharashtra.in till April 6.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 150 General Officer vacancies, out of which, 62 vacancies are for the unreserved category, 40 for OBC, 22 for SC, 15 for EWS, and 11 for the ST category.

Candidates belonging to the UR/EWS/OBC category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1,118 while for SC/ST candidates, the registration fee is Rs 118.

Here’s Bank of Maharashtra recruitment advertisement.

Eligibility criteria

Age: Minimum 25 years and maximum 35 years.

Educational qualification: Bachelor’s degree in any discipline with minimum 60% marks in the aggregate of all semesters/years (55% for SC / ST / OBC / PwBD). Passing of JAIIB & CAIIB is desirable. OR a professional qualification like CA / ICWA / CFA / FRM from a recognized University.

Experience: Post qualification work experience of 3 years as an officer in any Scheduled Commercial Bank. Experience in credit-related areas / Branch Head / Incharge is preferable.

Selection procedure

The candidates shall be required to appear for an online examination to be conducted through IBPS. The successful candidates shall be called for an interview in the proportion of 1:4 based on their ranking. The combined final score of candidates shall be arrived at on the basis of scores obtained by the candidates in the Online Examination and Interview and accordingly a merit list shall be prepared for selection of candidates.

Here’s direct link to apply for Bank of Maharashtra General Officer post.

Steps to apply for Bank of Maharashtra recruitment: