Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Gujarat Administrative Service preliminary examination provisional answer key on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the answer key from the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

Candidates can raise online objections against the released answer key, if any, till March 29. Physical submission of objections will not be considered.

“All suggestions are to be submitted with reference to the Master Question Paper with provisional answer key (Master Question Paper), published herewith on the website / online objection submission system. Objections should be sent referring to the Question, Question No. & options of the Master Question Paper,” read the official notification.

GPSC Civil Services 2021 preliminary examination was conducted on March 21, 2021.

Steps to download the answer key:

Visit the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Provisional Key (Prelim) 26/2020-21 Gujarat Administrative Service, Class-1, Gujarat Civil Services...View attachment” Click on “Provisional Key (Prelim) - 26/2020-21 - PAK-26-202021r.pdf” The answer key will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

The Commission has released the link to raise objections in the preliminary answer key. After submitting suggestions on Online Objection Submission system, candidates can take a printout of submission.

