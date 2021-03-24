Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the mains exam and document verification schedule for the post of Personal Assistant (High Court Staff) on its official website. Candidates who have been declared qualified in the English Steno Exam conducted on February 28 can check the schedule on the official website ukpsc.gov.in.

According to the official notification, the Commission will conduct the document verification round before the Mains examination i.e., on April 9 from 10.00 AM. The PA Mains examination is scheduled to be conducted on April 10, 2021, in Haridwar.

Candidates will have to present their class 10, 12 marksheet, graduation marks and degree, reservation related documents and others during the DV round.

Candidates who have been declared qualified in the English Steno Exam will be able to download their admit card from the Commission’s website starting on March 26.

Here’s the direct link to official notification.

Steps to download the Mains/ DV schedule:

Visit the official website ukpsc.gov.in Click on UKPSC PA 2021 Mains/Document Verification Schedule under the recent update section Click on the schedule The schedule will appear in the PDF format on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to check and download the schedule.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 13 Personal Assistant vacancies. The online application process began on December 3, 2019, and concluded on December 23, 2019.