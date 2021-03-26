The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has announced the extension of the registration deadline for October batch 2021. Students can apply online at sdmis.nios.ac.in for admission to Class 10 and 12 till March 31.

Taking to Twitter, NIOS announced that the last date for registration in Secondary and Senior Secondary Courses for Oct 2021 session is now extended till midnight of 31st March 2021. Visit https://sdmis.nios.ac.in.

Dear Learners,

Last date for registration in Secondary and Senior Secondary Courses for Oct 2021 session is now extended till midnight of 31st March 2021. Visit https://t.co/mrZeCHr4mf pic.twitter.com/vTMB0boiAv — NIOS (@niostwit) March 23, 2021

Steps to register for Class 10, 12:

Visit the official website sdmis.nios.ac.in On the homepage, click on the NIOS 2021 Registration link Select state or Union Territory, and key in your identity number, course and submit Key in the required details and upload the documents Pay the applicable fee Download and take a printout of the application fee for future reference

Here’s the direct link to register.

According to the statement released by Board, the admission can be rejected if the required supporting documents are missing or the false documents or incomplete information or wrong information is submitted.

“In case a candidate conceals/hides the requisite information, if the required educational qualifications or the minimum age criterion is not fulfilled, or if the Secondary examination is not passed from a recognised Board,” read the statement.