The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released notifications announcing the reserved vacancies for women in the recruitment Junior Engineers Civil and Mechanical in the department of water resource Punjab and JE Mechanical in the department of Punjab water resource management and development corporation. Applicants can check the revised reserved vacancies on the official website ppsc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 585 posts of Junior Engineer (Civil), o 67 posts of Junior Engineer (Mechanical) in the department of Water Resource and 13 posts of Junior Engineer (Mechanical) in the Punjab Water Resource Management and Development Corporation, Department of Water Resource.

According to the new schedule, following are the number of vacancies reserved for women.

Post No of vacancies Posts reserved for women Junior Engineer (Mechanical) in the department of Water Resource 67 19 Junior Engineer (Civil) in the department of Water Resource 585 196 Junior Engineer (Mechanical) in the Punjab Water Resource Management and Development Corporation, Department of Water Resource



13



4





The registration process for the recruitment examination is going on. Candidates may apply for the vacancies of Junior Engineer (Civil) in the Department of Water Resource till March 27. The last date to apply for the post of Junior Engineer (Mechanical) in the department of Water Resource and Junior Engineer (Mechanical) in the Punjab Water Resource Management and Development Corporation, Department of Water Resource is April 7, 2021.