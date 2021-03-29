Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has postponed the Assistant Professor (College Education) Recruitment Exam 2020 due in April. The exam was scheduled to be held from April 4 to 11 and April 28 to May 2.

In its notice, RPSC said the decision to postpone the exam was taken to provide the benefit to the EWS candidates as per the Personnel Department order dated March 26, 2021. Through this notice, the EWS category candidates will be eligible to get the benefits for age and application fees.

Here’s RPSC postponement notice.

RPSC will announce the new dates for the recruitment exam in due course.

The Commission will conduct the exam for the recruitment of 918 Assistant Professors in various colleges.