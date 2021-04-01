Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has started the online registration process for the admissions to Class 1 for various Kendriya Vidyalaya Schools across the country. The portal has been exclusively activated for admissions to Std 1 in Kendriya Vidyalayas all over India for the academic year 2021-2022.



Interested parents and guardians can visit the official website kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in and register till April 19, by 7.00 PM.

The schedule for admissions to Kendriya Vidyalaya 2021-22 session was released in the month of March on the official website kvsangathan.nic.in.

Important Dates:

Commencement of online registration: April 1

Last date to register for Class 1 admissions: April 19

Declaration of first, second and third provisional select and waitlist of registered candidates: April 23, April 30 and May 5 respectively

Declaration of provisional select list of candidates as per priority service category for unreserved seats: May 3 to 5

For more details, parents/ guardians may check the official notification here.

Steps to register for KVS admissions:

Visit the official website kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in Click on, “Click here to register” on the homepage Read the instructions and proceed with registration Log in to the admission application portal Fill in the required details and upload the documents Review the form and submit

Here’s the direct link to register online.

The applicants are required to keep the following things handy for a smooth application process:— a valid mobile number with Indian SIM card, a valid email address, a digital photograph or scanned photograph of the child seeking admission (JPEG file of size at most 256KB), a scan copy of the child’s birth certificate (JPEG or PDF file of size at most 256KB), details of government certificate in case you are applying under economically weak section, transfer details of parent/grandparent whose service credentials will be used in the application.

Also, Sangathan has instructed the parents to submit only one application form for one child. “If multiple registration forms are submitted for the same child in the same Kendriya Vidyalaya, only the last application will be considered in admission process. In a double shift Kendriya Vidyalaya, each shift will be treated as separate Vidyalaya for admission purpose,” read the official statement.

For more details candidates are advised to visit the application portal here.