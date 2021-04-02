The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the final result for recruitment to the posts of Commerce Lecturer. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the final result from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

A total of 87 candidates have been declared qualified by the Commission for the appointment, of which, 47 vacancies were for candidates from unreserved category, 22 for OBC, 16 for SC, 2 for ST, 17 for female candidates (reserved seats) and more. The interview round was conducted from March 8 to 18, 2021.

Steps to check the final result:

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in Click on, “RESULT OF ADVT. NO-5/2016-2017 & 1/2017-2018, DEPARTMENT OF HIGHER EDUCATION, U.P./ LECTURER COMMERCE...” The result will appear in PDF format Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.