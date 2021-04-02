The All India Bar Examination has released the revised schedule for AIBE XVI. Candidates wiling to appear for the examination can check and download the new schedule from the official website allindiabarexamination.com.

According to the new schedule, the online registration process will conclude on April 30, 2021, and the last date to pay the examination fee is May 4. The AIBE XVI examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 30.

“The date for registration for AIBE 16 will be extended till 30th April 2021, the rescheduled date for the AIBE 16 will be intimated soon,” read the official statement.

Revised schedule:

Commencement of online registration: December 26, 2020

Last date to register online: April 30

Last date to pay the application fee: May 4

Last date for completion of online form: May 7

Online release of admit cards: May 12

Date of examination: May 30

Here’s the direct link to check the revised schedule.

Earlier, the last registration date was March 22 and the examination was scheduled to be conducted on April 25 which was postponed from the original examination date i.e. March 21, 2021.

The AIBE is a mandatory exam for law graduates in order to practice law in India. On successful completion of the test, that is after scoring a minimum of 40% in the AIBE, candidates are awarded a Certificate of Practice (COP) by the Bar Council of India (BCI) enabling them to practice law in India.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.