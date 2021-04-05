Uttarakhand Board of Technical Education has released the admit card for the UBTER Staff Nurse recruitment exam. The written examination will be conducted on April 18. Candidates set to appear for the exam can download the admit card through the official website ubtersn.in.

The UBTER Staff Nurse recruitment exam will be conducted in a single shift from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM at centres in Dehradun and Haldwani.

The Board is conducting the recruitment drive will fill up 1238 Group C Staff Nurse posts in the government. The application process was conducted in February this year.

Here’s direct link to download UBTER Staff Nurse exam admit card.

Steps to download UBTER Staff Nurse exam admit card: