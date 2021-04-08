Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has notified the extension of online registration process for recruitment to various posts of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT). Interested and eligible candidates can now apply for the vacancies on the official website pariksha.up.nic.in or upsessb.org till April 21.

Earlier, the last date to apply for the vacancies was April 11.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 15198 vacancies, of which, 12603 vacancies are for the post of UP TGT and 2595 vacancies are for UP PGT.

Important Dates:

Commencement of online application: March 16

Last date for the online registration: April 21

Last date to submit the application fee: April 23

Last date to submit the application form: April 25

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

The candidates must not be less than the age of 21 years as on July 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification:

UP TGT: The candidate should hold a Bachelor Degree in the relevant subject and have done BEd or equivalent qualification.

UP PGT: The candidate should hold a Post Graduate Degree and have done BEd.

Selection Process:

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written examination and interview.

Steps to apply for UPSESSB TGT, PGT posts:

Visit the official website pariksha.up.nic.in Click on, “UPSESSB: Click here to submit college preference choice and download revised Interview Letter for various subjects for TGT and PGT Examination...” Click on “All Notifications/Advertisements” Click on apply and proceed with registration Fill the form and submit Pay the application fee Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for TGT, PGT vacancies.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.