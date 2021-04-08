Kerala Public Service Commission (Kerala PSC) has invited online applications to fill a total of 60 vacancies in various departments. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website keralapsc.gov.in till April 21, 2021.

According to the notification, 31 vacancies are for direct appointments; Scheduled Caste special recruitment on 5 posts and NCA appointment on 18 vacancies, reports India.com.

The last date to fill the application form is April 21. Candidates can submit their completely filled applications till May 5. Candidates willing to apply for the various posts including — Assistant Professor in Surgical Gastroenterology, Assistant Professor in Electronics, State Mass Education and Media Officer, Scientific Officer, Organiser for Sports in Schools, Instructor in Secretarial Practice and Business Correspondence, Assistant / Auditor, Architectural Draftsman Grade-I, Draftsman Gr I/Overseer (Civil), Personnel Manager, and others can check the recruitment details on the official website.

Here’s the direct link to check the recruitment details.

Mode of Registration:

According to the official notification, candidates must register as per ONE TIME REGISTRATION with the official website of Kerala Public Service Commission before applying for the post. The registered candidates can apply by logging on to their profile using their User ID and password and click on ‘Apply Now’.

Fill in the required details and upload the documents. No application fee is required. Candidates who have Aadhaar card should add Aadhaar card as ID Proof in their profile.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the Kerala PSC’s official website.