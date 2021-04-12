Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has released a notification announcing the re-examination for recruitment to the post of Steno Typist. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 9, 2021.

According to the official notification, the candidates appearing for the examination must have attained the age of 18 years and must not be more than the age of 45 years as on January 1, 2020. The candidates should have passed Class 12 examination from a recognized Board of School Education.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 33 vacancies, of which, 18 posts are for General (UR), 1 for Gen (WFF), 6 for OBC (UR), 7 for SC (UR), 1 for ST (UR).

“It is notified for the information of all the concerned that the candidates who have applied for the above post through online application system and paid the application fee as per their claimed categories/ sub categories have been admitted provisionally for the written test relying upon their undertaking furnished at the time of filling up online application form, that they have applied being completely eligible for the post as per eligibility criteria mentioned in the advertisement.

Any candidate(s) who does not fulfill essential qualifications of the post and other eligibility criteria of age etc. and even if Roll Number has also been generated online in his/ her favour, such candidate(s) need not to appear in the written test.

Also, the Commission has released the list of candidates applying for various posts including Staff Nurse, Pharmacist, others are required to submit their certificates of passing Matric and Plus Two from any School/ Institution Situated within Himachal Pradesh. More details in the notification.