The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has cancelled the Class 10 board exams, the government announced on Wednesday amid a surge in coronavirus cases in India.

The decision was taken after a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review the situation. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, school and higher education secretaries and other top officials also attended the meeting.

So what happens to Class 10 students?

According to a notice from the CBSE, the results of the Class 10 board will be prepared on the basis of an “objective criterion” to be developed by the Board.

“Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allocated to him/her on this basis will be given an opportunity to sit in an exam as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the exams,” the statement said.

Greater details about the “objective criterion” and scheme of a possible exam are expected to be issued in the coming days. Students are advised to keep a track of updates on the CBSE website cbse.gov.in.

The CBSE board exams for Class 10 and 12 were supposed to be held in offline mode from May 4. The decision to postpone the Class 12 exam and cancel the Class 10 exam comes in the wake of rising coronavirus cases across the nation.

A large group of students, parents and teachers, as well as, several states have been demanding the deferment of the CBSE board exams 2021 as the country faces a second wave of the pandemic.