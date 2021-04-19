Gujarat High Court Stenographer vacancies notified; apply online from April 20
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website gujarathighcourt.nic.in from April 20 (12 noon).
The High Court of Gujarat has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Gujarati Stenographer Grade-I and English Stenographer Grade-II on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website gujarathighcourt.nic.in or hc-ojas.guj.nic.in from tomorrow, i.e., April 20, 2021, (12 noon).
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 10 vacancies, of which, 1 vacancy is for the post of Gujarati Stenographer Grade-I and 9 vacancies for the post of English Stenographer Grade-II.
Eligibility Criteria:
Age Limit:
The candidates must have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 35 years as on May 4, 2021.
Educational Qualification:
Gujarati Stenographer: The applicant should have a graduation degree from a recognized University, have a speed of 90 words per minute in Gujarati Short Hand and the knowledge of computer operation.
English Stenographer: The applicant should have a graduation degree from a recognized University, have a speed of 100 words per minute in English Short Hand and the knowledge of computer operation.
Application Fee:
The applicants are required to pay a fee of Rs 500 and Rs 250 is applicable to candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Socially and Educationally Backward Classes, Physically Disabled Persons (PH), Ex-servicemen and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).
