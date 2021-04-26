Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has deferred the computer based test (CBT) scheduled in the month of May for recruitment to various posts including Assistant Engineer Trainee/ Mechanical/ Electronics and Instrumentation, Assistant Review Officer (ARO), Staff Nurse and Technician Grade 2 Electrician posts.

According to a notification released earlier, the admit card was scheduled to be released on April 20, 2021.

The postponed examinations were scheduled to be conducted on May 9, 16, 21 and 22.

According to a report by JAGRAN Josh, “UPRVUNL conducted the Assistant Engineer (Trainee) - Computer Science, Accounts Officer (Trainee), Technician Grade 2 and Pharmacist recruitment exams on April 5, 2021, and the answer keys were released on April 8. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 353 Assistant Engineer Trainee, Accounts Officer, Assistant Review Officer, Staff Nurse, Pharmacist and Technician Posts.”

Also, UPRVUNL has invited online applications for recruitment to 196 vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can check the details and apply online on the official website uprvunl.org till May 5, 2021.

