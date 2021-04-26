The Karnataka Government has postponed the practical exams for PUC II amid rising seriousness of COVID-19 pandemic, as per media reports. The practical examinations were scheduled to begin from April 28.

The theory examinations, however, are scheduled to be conducted as planned from May 24 to June 5. According to a report by The Hindu, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar said the practical exams are now planned to be held immediately after the theory exams.

Earlier, it was announced that the practical examinations will be held in their own individual colleges instead of different exam centres. The decision, however, was changed and the exams were postponed after the requests from parents, teachers, and students to postpone practical exams due to worsening COVID-19 situation in the state.

According to recent reports, Karnataka reported their highest daily coronavirus cases count since the pandemic broke out in January last year. Karnataka registered a record 29,438 cases and 208 deaths in one day on Saturday, reported The Times of India. The total active cases in the state were 2.3 lakh.

Earlier this month, Karnataka State Eligibility Test (SET) 2021 scheduled to be conducted on April 25 was postponed due to the new Covid-related restrictions imposed in the state. The revised dates are expected to be released soon.