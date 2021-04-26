National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh (NHM MP) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse under Shyam Shah College, Rewa MP. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at mponline.gov.in till May 16.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 213 vacancies. The application process began on April 22 and will conclude on May 16, 2021.

Important Dates:

Commencement of application process: April 22

Last date to register online: May 16

Opening of application correction window: May 15

Last day to make changes to the applications: May 17

Date for the release of the admit card: May 28

Date of the examination: June 11

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit: The candidates must have attained the age of 18 years and must not be more than the age of 40 years as on January 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates falling under the reserved category.

Educational Qualification: The candidates should have passed Class 12. The applicant should have completed BSc Nursing or General Nursing. More details in the official notification.

Steps to apply for Staff Nurse vacancies:

Visit the official website mponline.gov.in On the homepage, click on “CLick Here to Apply for the post of Staff Nurse under Shyam Shah College, Rewa (M.P.)” Now click on “Click Here to apply” under “Services” tab Fill in the application form Upload the required documents and submit Take a printout of the application for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for the posts of Staff Nurse.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.