NHM MP Staff Nurse recruitment 2021 begins; apply online till May 16
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at mponline.gov.in till May 16.
National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh (NHM MP) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse under Shyam Shah College, Rewa MP. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at mponline.gov.in till May 16.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 213 vacancies. The application process began on April 22 and will conclude on May 16, 2021.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of application process: April 22
- Last date to register online: May 16
- Opening of application correction window: May 15
- Last day to make changes to the applications: May 17
- Date for the release of the admit card: May 28
- Date of the examination: June 11
Here’s the direct link to the official notification.
Eligibility Criteria:
Age Limit: The candidates must have attained the age of 18 years and must not be more than the age of 40 years as on January 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates falling under the reserved category.
Educational Qualification: The candidates should have passed Class 12. The applicant should have completed BSc Nursing or General Nursing. More details in the official notification.
Steps to apply for Staff Nurse vacancies:
- Visit the official website mponline.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on “CLick Here to Apply for the post of Staff Nurse under Shyam Shah College, Rewa (M.P.)”
- Now click on “Click Here to apply” under “Services” tab
- Fill in the application form
- Upload the required documents and submit
- Take a printout of the application for future reference
Here’s the direct link to apply for the posts of Staff Nurse.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.