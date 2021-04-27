Commissioner of Entrance Exams (CEE) Kerala has announced the result of the Kerala Management Admission Test or KMAT 2021. Candidates who appeared in the exam conducted on April 11 can check the result online at the official website cee.kerala.gov.in.

KMAT is an entrance exam for admission to MBA courses offered by the participating institution in Kerala. The candidates who secured 10% of the total 720 marks, i.e., 72 marks and above, are qualified. For SC/ST category, the qualifying cut-off marks is 7.5 % of 720 marks, i.e., 54 marks.

Qualifying candidates can now take part in the counselling round and apply for admissions to the MBA courses.

The KMAT score card would bear details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, application number, sectional marks, total marks and candidate’s rank.

Steps to check KMAT 2021 result:

Visit KMAT website cee.kerala.gov.in Click on ‘K-MAT 2021 - Candidate Portal’ Login using Application Number and password to access result Check and download the KMAT 2021 scorecard Click on ‘Result’ to view KMAT 2021 merit list

Here’s direct link to check KMAT 2021 result.

Here’s KMAT 2021 merit list.