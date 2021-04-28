Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab (PSSSB) has started the online applications for recruitment to the posts of Technical Assistant on its official website. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in till May 20, 2021, by 5.00 PM.

The last date to pay the application fee is May 24, 2021. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 120 Technical Assistant vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit: The applicants must have attained the age of 18 years and must not be more than the age of 37 years.

Educational Qualification: The candidates must have graduation degree in Agriculture or Chemistry/ Bio-Chemistry/ Botany/ Zoology. Knowledge of Punjabi language is necessary.

Application Fee:

The candidates from general category are required to pay a fee of Rs 1000. The candidates from SC/ ST/ EWS, Ex-servicemen and dependent, and Handicapped are required to pay Rs 250, Rs 200 and Rs 500, respectively.

Steps to apply for Technical Assistant posts:

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in Go to ‘Online Application’ section Click on “Online Application of Advertisement No. 06/2021 for the Post of Technical Assistant...” Click on ‘New Registration’ and fill the form Upload the documents, pay the fees and submit Download the application form and take printout for future reference

