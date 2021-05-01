Indian Air Force’s Central Airmen Selection Board (IAF CASB) has deferred the release of provisional selection list of IAF CASB Airmen 2021 amid worsening COVID-19 situation. The list will be released on May 31 at airmenselection.cdac.in. Earlier, the release date was April 30, 2021.

“Provisional Select List (PSL) for Intake 02/21 which was scheduled to be published on 30 Apr 21 is being deferred to 31 May 21 due to current COVID situation. For updates, follow CASB web portal https://airmenselection.cdac.in,” read the official statement.

Steps to download the selection list:

Visit the official website airmenselection.cdac.in On the homepage, click on IAF CASB Airmen 2021 provisional list hyperlink Key in the required details and submit The list will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

