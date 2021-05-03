Government Medical College (GMC) and Associated Hospitals, Jammu has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts of Junior Staff Nurse, Lab Assistant, Anaesthesia Technician, and others. Interested and eligible candidates can send their applications on or before May 15, 2021.

“Applications are invited from eligible candidates belonging to UT of Jammu and Kashmir (Jammu Division) only for engagement of manpower under ECRp (Emergency COVID Response Package) initially for a period of three (03) Months extendable up to six(05) months on Hiring for COVTD-19 Management in Government Medical College and its Associated Hospitals, Jammu,” read the notification.

Here’s the direct link to the notification.

The recruitment will fill a total of 220 vacancies, of which, 100 are for the posts of Junior Staff Nurse, 30 for Lab. Assistant, 30 for Anaesthesia Technician, 30 for Pharmacist, and 30 for OT Technician.

Eligibility Criteria:

The candidate should be Domicile of UT of J&K only.

Age Limit: The candidates must not be more than the age of 45 years.

Educational Qualification:

Junior Staff Nurse: The applicant should hold a degree in BSc Nursing from Govt. Recognized Institute or Matric with Diploma in Jr Staff Nurse training from SMF or any other recognized institute.

Lab. Assistant: The candidates should have passed Matric with Diploma in Lab Assistant Training Course from SMF or any other recognized institute.

Anaesthesia Technician: Applicants should have passed 10+2 with Science or above qualification with Degree in Anesthesia/ Diploma Anesthesia Assistant Course from any recognized institute/SMF.

Pharmacist: Applicants should have passed 10+2 with Diploma in Pharmacy training Course from SMF or any other recognized Institute.

OT Technician: Applicants should have passed Matric with Diploma in Theatre Assistant Training from SMF or any other recognized institute.

Application Fee:

The application fees for the posts are as follows:

Junior Staff Nurse: Rs 14500

Lab Assistant: Rs 12000

Anaesthesia Technician: Rs 12000

Pharmacist: Rs 12000

OT Technician: Rs 12000

Application Process:

Interested and eligible applicants can send their applications along with required documents through registered / speed post/ personally and should reach to the office of the Personnet Officer, Associated Hospitals of Govt. Medical College Jammu by or before 15 May 2021, reports JAGRAN Josh.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.