Gujarat HC Stenographer recruitment application close today; here’s direct link to apply
Gujarat High Court will close the online application process today for recruitment to the post of Gujarati and English Stenographers on its official website.
The Gujarat High Court will conclude the online application process today for recruitment to the post of Gujarati Stenographer Grade-I and English Stenographer Grade-II on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 10 vacancies, of which, 1 vacancy is for the post of Gujarati Stenographer Grade-I and 9 vacancies for the post of English Stenographer Grade-II.
Here’s the direct link to the official notification.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: The candidates must have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 35 years as on May 4, 2021.
Educational Qualification:
Gujarati Stenographer: The applicant should have a graduation degree from a recognized University, have a speed of 90 words per minute in Gujarati Short Hand and the knowledge of computer operation.
English Stenographer: The applicant should have a graduation degree from a recognized University, have a speed of 100 words per minute in English Short Hand and the knowledge of computer operation.
Here’s direct link to the official notification for Gujarati Stenographer Grade-I.
Here’s direct link to the official notification for English Stenographer Grade-II.
Application fee
The applicants are required to pay a fee of Rs 500 and Rs 250 is applicable to candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Socially and Educationally Backward Classes, Physically Disabled Persons (PH), Ex-servicemen and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).
Steps to apply for Gujarat HC Stenographer recruitment:
- Visit official website hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in
- Go to ‘Job Application’ — ‘Apply Now’
- Click on the apply link for desired post
- Fill application form, upload documents and pay fee
- Submit form and print a copy.