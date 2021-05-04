The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Telangana has deferred the online registration and offline examination for the Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2021 due to the worsening COVID-19 situation.

The examination and registrations were scheduled to begin from May 1 and June 12, respectively.

“The POLYCET-2021 examination (offline), scheduled on 12-06-2021 (Saturday) from 11:00 AM to 1:30 PM and the online registration of applications, scheduled to commence on 01-05-2021, are postponed to a later date in view of COVID-19 pandemic situation prevailing in the Telangana State,” read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to the notice.

The POLYCET entrance exam is conducted for admission to diploma courses in Engineering (Polytechnic), Agriculture, and Animal Husbandry and Fisheries. As per the circular, the exam was to be based on the syllabus for the Senior Secondary Classes (SSC) for academic year 2020-2021.

Here’s the direct link to the circular.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.