The LBS Centre for Science & Technology, Kerala has extended the application deadline for the Kerala State Eligibility Test or KSET 2021. Candidates can apply for KSET 2021 till May 20 (5.00 PM) at official website lbsedp.lbscentre.in. The application fee can be paid till May 22.

The Kerala SET is a mandatory examination for the selection of Higher Secondary School Teachers and Non-Vocational Teachers in VHSE. The date of the exam will be intimated later.

Eligibility criteria

Master’s Degree in the subjects concerned with not less than 50% marks or equivalent grade and B.Ed. degree in any discipline from any one of the universities in Kerala. Candidates are advised to read the Prospectus in detail.

Here’s Kerala KSET 2021 Prospectus.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay an online application fee of Rs 1000 for General/OBC and Rs 500 for SC/ ST/differently-abled category.

Examination pattern

The examination will be conducted in two papers. Paper - I will be common for all consisting of two parts General Knowledge and Aptitude in Teaching. Paper-II will be based on the subject of specialisation of the candidate at the time of PG level.

Steps to apply for Kerala KSET 2021: