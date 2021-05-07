Gauhati University will conduct all pending undergraduate and postgraduate exams in Open Book System in the online mode in June. The decision to conduct the UG and PG exams online was taken after a meeting organised by University authorities on Friday. Candidates can check the exam notice on the official website gauhati.ac.in.

According to the notice, “...the meeting decided that all pending examinations will be held in Open Book System in the online mode only. The P.G. Examinations will be started from 1’st of June, 2021 and will be completed by 15th June, 2021 while the U.G. Examinations will be started from 2nd week of June, 2021.”

The HoDs and Principals of the Colleges will decide the necessary study breaks.

“A Committee is also constituted to streamline the system and to offer necessary suggestion to the Controller of Examinations. A detailed notification will be published by the Controller of Examinations in this regard soon which will also contain information about the SoP for the online mode,” the notice added.