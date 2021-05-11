Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has invited online applications for recruitment to Grade C posts in various departments. Eligible candidates will be able to apply online for the vacancies from May 18 onwards on the official website apssb.nic.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up 179 vacancies, of which, 51 vacancies are for the post of LDC (District Establishment), 9 for Record Keeper/Record Clerk/Computer Operator, 1 for Laboratory Assistant, 11 for Agriculture Field Assistant (Jr), 8 for Junior Secretariat Assistant, 17 for Data Entry Operator, and 709 for LDC.

The online application process will begin on May 18 and the last date to submit the application is June 17 by 3.00 PM. The tentative examination date is August 1, 2021.

Here’s the direct link to check the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit: The applicants must have attained the age of 18 years and must not be more than the age of 32 years.

Educational Qualification:

LDC (District Establishment) and Data Entry Operator : Class 12th pass with min 6 months diploma in computer applications. The applicants should have a typing speed of 35 words per minute.

Class 12th pass with min 6 months diploma in computer applications. The applicants should have a typing speed of 35 words per minute. Record Keeper/Record Clerk/Computer Operator: Class 12th passed with 1 years diploma course in computer science.

Class 12th passed with 1 years diploma course in computer science. Laboratory Assistant: Class 12th passed in science stream. The applicants should hold a certificate in Lab Asst.

Class 12th passed in science stream. The applicants should hold a certificate in Lab Asst. Agriculture Field Assistant (Jr): Class 12th passed from a recognised board/ institution.

Class 12th passed from a recognised board/ institution. Junior Secretariat Assistant: The candidates should have passed class 12th from a recognised board. The applicants should have a typing speed of 35 words per minute.

Application Fee:

The APST candidates will have to pay the application fee of Rs 150 and Rs 200 is applicable to candidates from General category.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.