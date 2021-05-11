Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has announced the postponement of Departmental and Competitive examinations scheduled to be conducted in the month of May and June, 2021, in wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

“Fresh dates for the conduct of the above examinations with atleast-15 days of prior notice shall be notified separately,” read the official notification.

As per the notice, the postponed departmental examinations include — Revenue Service (Executive, Labour Inspector/ Labour Officer, Excise and Commercial Taxes Part-I, Part-II and Part-III, Statistical Officer, Jr Statistical Asst, Subordinate Accounts Course Part-II, Combined Competitive Services (Probationers), and Accounts Clerk Course (ACC).

Here’s the direct link to check the notice.

Earlier, JKPSC notified 45 vacancies for various posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil)/ Assistant Research Officer/ Deputy Research Officer in Public Works Dept, and Assistant Engineer (Civil) in Jal Shakti Dept.

The application process concluded on May 7 and the written exam with objective type multiple choice questions is expected to be conducted on June 13. The examination will be held at Srinagar and Jammu centres.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.