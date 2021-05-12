Higher Education Department, Madhya Pradesh has announced the extension of application submission deadline for undergraduate and postgraduate examinations. Students can now submit their forms till May 31 without additional charges.

Taking to Twitter, Higher Education Department, MP announced that the decision was made due to the challenges faced by the candidates amid COVID-19 pandemic.

“Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav announced that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many undergraduate and postgraduate students have not been able to fill their examination form. As per the order issued by the department, students will now be able to fill their examination forms till May 31 without any late fee and appear for the exams,” read the Tweet.

उच्च शिक्षा मंत्री @DrMohanYadav51 ने बताया कि, कोरोना काल होने के कारण कई स्नातक और स्नातकोत्तर के छात्र अपना परीक्षा फार्म नहीं भर पाये हैं। विभाग द्वारा जारी आदेशानुसार अब बिना किसी विलंब शुल्क के छात्र 31 मई तक परीक्षा फार्म भर कर परीक्षा में सम्मिलित हो सकते हैं। pic.twitter.com/pHEU2yzjCS — Higher Education Department, MP (@highereduminmp) May 12, 2021

Earlier this month, the department announced that the UG and PG exams will be conducted in the month of June and July, in open-book format. The examinations for UG final year and PG fourth semester students will be held in June 2021 and results will be announced in July, reports NDTV.