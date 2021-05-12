Rajasthan government has again postponed the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher or REET 2021 examination due to the coronavirus crisis. REET 2021 was scheduled to be conducted on June 20.

According to HT, Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra while speaking to the media said that it is not possible to conduct the examination on June 20. The prime focus of the state government now is to save the lives of people in this pandemic and all the officials are deployed in it. The examination will be conducted soon after the situation if favorable to conduct exams.

The state Board of Secondary Education will soon release the notification on postponement on the official site at reetbser21.com.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on April 25 but was postponed due to the pandemic.

REET 2021 examination will be conducted to recruit 31000 Grade 3 teachers posts in the state.