Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has invited candidates to apply for various posts of Medical Officer. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for the walk-in-interview scheduled to be conducted on May 17 (9.00 AM) at GC, CRPF, Srinagar (J&K).

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 16 vacancies of Medical Officers in various CRPF Units/GC/CHs/Institutions on contractual basis, as per the notification.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit: The applicants must not be more than the age of 70 years as on May 17, 2021.

Educational Qualification: The applicants must have completed their MBBS degree with internship.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

The remuneration of each appointed candidates would be Rs 75,000.

While appearing for the interview, the candidates should bring their original and photocopies of their relevant documents, application in plain paper superscripting the name of post applied for and five passport size recent photographs.

Meanwhile, CRPF is scheduled to conduct walk-in-interview for 2 posts of GDMO (General Duty Medical Officers) in CRPF hospitals on contractual basis today i.e., May 13, 2021. The recruited candidates will be appointed as General Duty Medical Officer For CH NAGPUR AND CTC Mudkhed for one year.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.