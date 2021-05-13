West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the online interview schedule for the post of Udyan Palan Projukti Sahayak in the Directorate of Horticulture, WB. The shortlisted candidates can check the detailed schedule on the official website wbpsc.gov.in.

As per the official notification, the interview is scheduled to be conducted from May 27 onwards. A total of 52 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for interview round

Steps to download the interview schedule:

Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in Click on “SCHEDULE OF ONLINE INTERVIEW FOR RECTT. TO THE POST OF UDYAN PALAN PROJUKTI SAHAYAK IN THE DIRECTORATE OF HORTICULTURE, W.B...” under What’s New section The schedule will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the interview schedule.

Earlier, WBPSC also released the Agricultural Marketing Officer interview schedule. The interview is scheduled to be conducted on May 17 and 18, 2021.

The candidate will have to attend the online meeting via the link sent to their email ID. Candidates should join the meeting not more than 30 minutes before the time scheduled for commencement of interview, read the notice.

The interview link will be available from May 14, 2021.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the WBPSC’s official website.