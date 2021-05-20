SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) has started the slot booking for SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Exam (JEEE) 2021 on its official website. The slot booking will remain open from today i.e., May 20 (8.00 AM) to May 21 till 11.00 PM at srmist.edu.in.

“Candidates for appearing in the tests need to book their test slots. The test slots will will be open on 20.5.21 to 21.5.21 in the Online Admission Portal of the candidate. Each candidate will be assigned to be a proctor who will monitor the candidate continuously via web cam activated in the candidates system,” read the official notice.

Here’s the direct link to the official notice.

Steps SRMJEEE 2021 slot booking

Visit the official website srmist.edu.in On the homepage, click on SRMJEEE slot booking 2021 Key in your login ID and Password Select the time, date slot and submit

SRMJEEE 2021 Phase-I is scheduled to be conducted on May 23 and 24. The examination is being conducted for admissions to B.Tech programmes offered in SRM IST Chennai (Kattankulathur, Vadapalani, Ramapuram and NCR), SRM University - Sonepat, Haryana and SRM University, AP - Andhra Pradesh.

The university offers Semester Abroad Programme (SAP), Undergraduate Research Opportunities Programme (UROP) along with various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes, reports Indian Express.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.