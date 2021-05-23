Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has invited online applications for recruitment of Assistant Lineman, Clerk and other posts. A total of 2,632 vacancies have been notified. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site pspcl.in from May 31. The last day to submit the application is June 20.

Vacancy details

Revenue Accountant: 18

18 Clerk: 549

549 Junior Engineer/ Electrical: 75

75 Assistant Lineman (ALM): 1700

1700 Asst Sub Station Attendant (ASSA): 290

Here’s PSPCL recruitment 2021 official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age: 18-37 years.

Educational qualification: Candidates are advised to refer to the recruitment notification.

Selection procedure

PSPCL will conduct an online exam for all posts. Candidates will appear for a single-phase test for the post of RA, ALM and ASSA while those for Clerk and JE will appear for a two-phase exam: preliminary and main. The final merit list will be made based on these exams who wil be called for document verification.

Application fee

The application fee is Rs 800 for all categories and Rs 500 for SC and PwD. Candidates who are eligible for more than one post need to deposit a separate fee and should apply separately. The last day to pay fee is July 2.