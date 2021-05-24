After the recent postponement of JEE Mains April and May sessions, now JEE Advanced is also expected to get postponed. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on July 3, 2021, in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

“If JEE Advanced is to be conducted as per schedule, then ideally one session of JEE Main was to be conducted in May and the second session in June. However, now that the JEE Main exams have been postponed, it is very likely that the exam date for the Advanced exam will also have to be pushed forward,” said BS Murty, director, IIT Hyderabad, which is the South zone co-ordinating institute for JEE (Advanced) 2021, reports Indian Express.

However, official notification is awaited for the same.

To secure seats for admissions to undergraduate Engineering, Science and Architecture programmes in 23 IITs, candidates should have passed Class 12 or equivalent examination with Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, a language, and any other subject. The 75% eligibility criteria have been removed this year.

Earlier, Union Education Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal postponed JEE Main May 2021 examinations amid Covid-19 crisis. The May session of the Joint Entrance Exam (Main) was scheduled to commence today i.e., May 24 and conclude on May 28.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.