Railway Recruitment Cell, Mumbai has started the online application process for apprentice slots at various divisions, workshops within the jurisdiction of Western Railways for the year 2021-22. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website rrc-wr.com till June 24 by 5.00 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 3591 apprentice posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The lower and upper age limit is 15 and 24 years as on June 24. Upper age limit is relaxable by 05 years in case of SC/ST applicants and 03 years in case of OBC Applicants.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have passed Matriculation or Class 10 with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate from the recognized Board.

Technical Qualification: ITI certificate affiliated to NCVT / SCVT is compulsory in relevant trade. More details in the notification.

Here’s RRC Mumbai Apprentice recruitment 2021 notification.

Application Fee

An application fee of Rs 100 is applicable, except for SC/ST/PWD/Women applicants.

Steps to apply for apprentice posts

Visit the official website rrc-wr.com On the homepage, click on “Engagement of Apprentices under the Apprentices Act 1961 for the year 2021-22.” Click on “Click here to apply online” Key in your Registration ID, Password and login Fill the application form, pay the fee and submit Download and take a printout of the form for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for the vacancies.

Selection Process

RRC Mumbai will select candidates based on the merit list which would be based on the average of the percentage of marks obtained by the Applicants in both Matriculation [with minimum 50% (aggregate) marks] and ITI examination. The final selection of applicants would be subject to verification of original testimonials and Medical Fitness Certificate.