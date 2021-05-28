The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Silchar has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various non-teaching posts. Interested candidates can apply for the posts at the official website nits.ac.in on or before July 2.

Vacancy details

NIT Silchar has notified a total of 55 vacancies for non-teaching posts. This includes 37 posts of Technical Assistant/SAS Assistant/Junior Engineer, 7 posts of Superintendent, 4 posts of Senior Assistant and one each of Registrar, Deputy Registrar, Assistant Registrar, Librarian, Medical Officer and Hindi Officer.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates are advised to read the recruitment notification in detail to ascertain eligibility criteria like age limit, educational qualification, etc.

Here’s NIT Silchar recruitment 2021 official notification.

Steps to apply for NIT Silchar recruitment 2021:

Visit official website nits.ac.in Go to ‘Recruitment’ tab and click on notification for non-teaching posts Click on the apply link and read instructions carefully Select the desired post, fill application form Upload documents and pay fee Submit form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for NIT Silchar recruitment 2021.

After submission of the application, the scanned copy of the application form duly signed by the candidate along with documents uploaded at the time of applying has to be forwarded to the Email Id nfapt_21@nits.ac.in with Subject line “Application for the post of :”. The applicant must bring the printed copy of the application form duly signed by him/her at the time of written test / personal interview with all original documents and self-attested photocopies of the documents.