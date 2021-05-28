The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has issued a new tentative schedule of computer-based test/skill test/written exams to be held for posts of various departments.

The exams include posts that are advertised vide Advertisement Notification Nos 04, 05, 06, 07 of 2020 and 01 and 02 of 2021. Candidates can check the exam schedule on the official website jkssb.nic.in.

“The Calendar of examination is tentative and subject to the guidelines of the UT Government which shall be in vogue at the relevant point of time or any other instruction that may be issued relating to COVID-19 pandemic. The Board shall review the situation with regard to conduct of examination and finalisation of dates in due course, keeping in view the relevant guidelines,” JKSSB said in its notice.

The Board further said the tentative calendar issued on January 10 is withdrawn since most exams got postponed due to the coronavirus surge in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the new schedule, the recruitment exams will begin in mid-July and go on till the second week of November.

Here’s JKSSB revised exam calender 2021.