Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has again extended the last date for online registration for recruitment to more than 2000 posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply on JKSSB’s official website jkssb.nic.in till June 10. The previous deadline was May 20.

JKSSB said it received requests from aspiring candidates to extend the application process in view of the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 2311 vacancies in various J&K government departments for District/Divisional/UT Cadre posts. The posts include those of Stenographer, Staff Nurse, Junior Assistant, Clerk, Auditor, etc.

Candidates are advised to read the official recruitment advertisement to know more about the vacancies available, reservation policy, eligibility criteria, selection procedure, etc.

Here’s JKSSB recruitment Advertisement 02/2021.

Application Fee

The candidates are required to pay the application fee of Rs 350.

Steps to apply for JKSSB vacancies:

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Apply for various Posts under Advt 02 of 2021” Click on “Apply Online” against “Application Form for Division/District Cadre Posts” Log in and apply for the posts Pay the application fee and submit the application form Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for JKSSB vacancies.

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of merit obtained in the written examination.