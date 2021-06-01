State Bank of India (SBI) has notified the postponement of preliminary examination for the post of Junior Associate (JA) scheduled to be conducted in June till further notice. The decision has been taken amid worsening COVID-19 situation in the country.

“In view of the Covid-19 Pandemic, the Preliminary Examination scheduled to be held in June 2021 has been deferred till further notice,” read the official notice.

Here’s the direct link to the notification.

Earlier, the Preliminary exam was scheduled to be held in the month of June 2021 and Main Examination was scheduled to be conducted on July 31.

The application process commenced on April 27 and concluded on May 20, 2021. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up more than 5000 vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre in 18 different circles around the country.

SBI has also made the Pre Examination Training Materials available for download, except for the candidates applied for “Ladakh” and “Leh and Kargil Valley under special drive”, since the recruitment for these two areas have been kept in abeyance till further notice, read the official statement.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.