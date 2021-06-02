Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has notified the interview and certificate verification schedule for Group-I Services 2018. Candidates who have been declared qualified to appear for the interview round can check the notification on the official website psc.ap.gov.in.

The interview/ certificate verification will commence on June 17 from 10.00 AM to 5.30 PM on all working day i.e., Monday to Friday.

“Individual memos will be sent to each candidate, detailing their interview schedule and date on which their Medical examination is scheduled, through email, mobile (what’s app, text message).speed post/courier and hosted in APPSC website.

“On receipt of memo detailing the interview schedule, the candidates are requested to acknowledge the same through the web - link provided by APPSC,” read the official notice.

Here’s the direct link to check the official notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 167 vacancies.

Earlier, Commission had released the Mains result in which 326 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for the interview round.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.