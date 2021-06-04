The National Entrance Screening Test or NEST 2021 has been postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic situation in the country. The entrance exam was scheduled to be held on June 14.

“After reviewing the status of the Covid-19 pandemic and related uncertainties it has been decided to postpone NEST 2021. A new date will be announced with sufficient advance notice. Candidates can continue to apply online till 15th July, 2021,” read an official statement posted on the NEST website nestexam.in.

The application deadline for the exam has also been extended till July 15.

NEST is an online/computer-based test conducted for admission to the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) Bhubaneswar and the University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS), Mumbai.

Eligibility criteria

Education: To appear in the entrance exam, a candidate must qualify Class 12 with at least 60 per cent marks in aggregate from any recognized board in India.

Age: Born on or after August 01, 2001.

Details of NEST application process, syllabus, and previous year question papers of NEST are available on the official website.

Here’s NEST 2021 Prospectus.

Here’s direct link to apply for NEST 2021.