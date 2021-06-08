Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the revised examination schedule for the Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) recruitment 2021. As per the notification, the exam will be held between June 25 and 30. Registered candidates can check and download the exam schedule from the DSSSB website dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Earlier, the examination was scheduled to be held from June 8 to 20.

The DSSSB PGT exam 2021 will be held in online (CBT) mode and socially distanced format on June 25, 28, 29, and 30.

The name of the examination centre and time will be mentioned on the candidate’s admit card. The examination schedule of remaining post codes will be notified in due course, reads notification. Detailed instructions and a link to download admit card will be released on the board website shortly.

