Karnataka Common Entrance Test or KCET 2021 will be conducted on August 28, 29 and 30, state Minister for Higher Education Dr. C. N. Ashwathnarayan announced on Tuesday. The entrance exam was earlier scheduled to be held on July 7 and 8 but had to be deferred due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Karnataka CET Exam is a state-level entrance exam organized for providing admissions in Engineering, Pharmacy, Pharma D and other professional courses offered by colleges and institutions located in the state. The examination will be held at more than 500 centres across Karnataka.

As per the schedule announced by Ashwathnarayan, the KCET exam for Biology and Mathematics will be conducted on August 28, Physics and Chemistry on August 29 and Kannada exam for Gadinadu and Horanadu Kannadigas on August 30.

“Only CET marks will be considered for the entry into professional courses. We are taking necessary measures for admissions of graduate colleges & other courses. We are evaluating admission for science graduation courses through #CET (sic),” the Minister said on Twitter.

Here’s KCET 2021 revised schedule.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will commence the online registration process for KCET 2021 from June 15, reported NDTV. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website kea.kar.nic.in for regular updates.

Ashwathnarayan also said that relaxation will be provided to students in the absence of board exams, which have been cancelled due to the pandemic.

“We are giving relaxation in terms of qualifying for the exam. A pass is good enough for qualification. We will not be taking the qualifying exam marks - only rankings will be given based on the CET exams. These decisions are taken in the interests of the students of Karnataka in the backdrop of the pandemic,” the minister said.