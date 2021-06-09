Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has the Detailed Application Form (DAF) for Group-I Services 2018. Candidates who have been declared qualified to appear for the interview round can visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in to fill up the form by June 15, 2021.

The provisionally qualified candidates should download the proforma application from the Commission’s website and submit the filled detailed application form on or before 15.06.2021 AN through web link provided by APPSC and produce one copy at the time of certificates verification, reads the notice.

Here’s the direct link to the notification.

The DAF is available in two language, English and Telugu.

Here’s the direct link to download the English application form.

Here’s the direct link to download the Telugu application form.

Steps to fill Group-I Services 2018 DAF

Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in Click on “Application Forms - Group-I Services...” and download the form Fill in the details Log in to the link provided by the Commission Upload the Group-I Services 2018 DAF and submit

Here’s the direct link to submit Group-I Services 2018 DAF.

The interview/ certificate verification will commence on June 17 from 10.00 AM to 5.30 PM on all working day i.e., Monday to Friday.

Individual memos have been sent to each candidate, detailing their interview schedule and date on which their Medical examination is scheduled, through email, mobile (what’s app, text message).

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 167 vacancies.

Earlier, Commission had released the Mains result in which 326 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for the interview round.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.